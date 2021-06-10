Brigham City business has been giving strikes and spares with their product for 30 years

www.stormbowling.com

BRIGHAM CITY — An article in the commerce division from utah.gov recognizes a new Utah business every month that does something unique, creating jobs and keeping people employed.

This month they highlighted a business that has appeared to have quietly been rolling along making professional bowling balls for 30 years – Storm Bowling in Brigham City.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Chayton Petersen, the technical customer service representative said this is not their first recognition.

“We have been around since the mid-80’s. we’re the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling balls and one of the state’s largest exporter of goods-period. So we’ve been doing pretty well in the bowling industry for quite some time now,” he explained.

Petersen said Storm Bowling started in 1985 with Bill Chrisman from Ogden, under the name High Score Products and they made bowling ball cleaner.

“In (19)91 he decided he could make a bowling ball, so that’s when we started pouring our own bowling balls. An interesting fact, we actually started mixing it, because bowling balls start out as a liquid, they’re a part A and part B polyurethane, they get mixed together. Now we have big tanks that mix these together, but back in the day in ’91 we used KFC buckets to mix our very first bowling balls to pour them into molds.”

He said what makes Storm bowling balls unique are some of the additives they put into the polyurethane to make the ball ‘hook’ down the lane. This includes the density of the material in the middle of the ball that Petersen said involves a lot of physics that go way over his head.

He said another unique feature that sets Storm bowling balls apart is the fragrances in them – everything from cherry, orange and vanilla to maple syrup.

Petersen said you can see for yourself as they offer tours of their Brigham City plant. Find out more at www.stormbowling.com.