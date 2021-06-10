Idaho State patrol car struck during traffic stop near Arimo

Idaho State patrol car struck along Interstate 15, June 9, 2021 (Courtesy: ISP)

ARIMO, Idaho — An Idaho State Police patrol car was struck by a passing motorist Wednesday, sending the trooper and two other men to the hospital. The crash occurred along northbound Interstate 15 near Arimo, at approximately 5:16 P.M.

According to ISP, the trooper was assisting a motorist whose vehicle had caught fire. The driver of that car, a man from Downey, was in the passenger seat of the patrol car, and the trooper was in the driver’s seat. The patrol car was hit from behind by a Honda sedan, driven by a man from California.

Preliminary investigation indicates that traffic cones were out along the roadway, the patrol car had emergency lights activated and a florescent pink sign was attached to the rear of the patrol car reading “Slow Down.” The patrol car was slowly moving forward in the closed right lane of travel to protect firefighting operations when it was hit.

ISP reports the trooper and both of the men were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Traffic was diverted for more than two-hours to allow emergency responders to investigate.

will@cvradio.com