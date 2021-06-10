Lewiston woman arrested for allegedly having sex for money

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Lewiston woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old boy for money. Madysen M. Gillespie was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest report, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received report of the crime on June 5. Multiple witnesses claimed Gillespie engaged in sex with the boy for $100. The allegation reportedly occurred inside a car on June 1.

Gillespie is also suspected of engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl, who was also in the vehicle at the time.

Deputies questioned Gillespie at the sheriff’s office. During the interview, she reportedly admitted to the allegations, according to the report.

Jail records show Gillespie was booked on suspicion of prostitution and lewdness involving a child, both misdemeanors. She was later released.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputies’ investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com