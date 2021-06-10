Theodore (Ted) Thomas Swanberg *UPDATED INFO*

July 6, 1938 – March 3, 2021 (age 82)



Theodore (Ted) Thomas Swanberg, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on March 3, 2021 at his home in Smithfield due to lung disease. Ted was born July 6, 1938 in Kalispell, MT, moving to Smithfield about 4 years ago to be nearer to his grandchildren and the “Greats”.

Ted is survived by his wife, Pat and his 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A private grave side service will be held in Kalispell, at Glacier Memorial Gardens followed by a luncheon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Columbia Falls, Montana on July 10th at 1: 00 pm. The Service/Celebration of Ted’s life will be held in the pavilion behind the Church due to any Covid restrictions that may be in place.

It was Ted’s wish to be cremated and his ashes returned to his beloved Montana. We are honored to be able to carry out his final wish.

We would like to thank Cache Valley Mortuary, Kim Godfrey and his wonderful crew and CNS Home Health and Hospice, especially Marcie who was of so much comfort and help, for all their care and concern. I need to thank all our friends in Smithfield and area for their acts of kindness and words of encouragement. You certainly helped us through our struggle and we love you.