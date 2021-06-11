26,000 backlogged vaccine doses were reported Friday

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine

From the start of the pandemic there have been 409,007 coronavirus cases in Utah. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties, 21,780 of the 22,062 total cases have been declared “recovered”.

There were no new coronavirus deaths reported Friday according to the Utah Department of Health. There have been 2,319 COVID deaths in the state.

There were 266 new cases in Utah since Thursday including 13 in the Bear River Health District.

An increase of 37,700 vaccine doses were reported Friday so now total doses administered during the pandemic has reached almost 2.71 million.

Today’s increase in total doses includes about 26,000 backlogged doses that were administered by one pharmacy provider dating as far back as January 19.

Because of the delayed reporting, the number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is about 1.29 million which is almost 40 percent of the state’s population.

Almost 49 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Thursday (63,116 people). A total of 139,150 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Most of the 22,062 northern Utah coronavirus cases are found in Cache County (16,365) followed by Box Elder County (5,536) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 106 coronavirus deaths.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has increased the last 24 hours to 273 per day.

Two more numbers recently on the rise are the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” which is now 6.8 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” now 4.4 percent.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations total 157, two more than on Thursday. Of those, 57 are in intensive care and that is two more than Thursday.

Idaho is reporting 2,116 coronavirus deaths with 193,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,208 positive cases in Franklin County, 392 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.