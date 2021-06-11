Beverley Ann (Lindley) Little, age 78, slipped into a joyous reunion of friends and family on June 5, 2021, from the home of her daughter.

Beverley lived a life of love and service. The world is a better place and we are each better people, thanks to her loving influence. She loved deeply and delighted in making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Beverley Lindley was born in Wellsville, Utah on August 26,1942 to Beatrice and Mark Lindley. She married Edward Little on September 25,1964 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Together they raised two children and were an asset to their community.

Beverley loved being a mother and focused much of her time and energy on raising her two children. She was active in scouting and enjoyed being an elementary school “room mother” to support her children. She modeled for and taught her children the value of hard work and kindness to others.

“Helping others” was a guiding tenet of Beverley’s Life. Beverley worked as a Culinary Arts Instructor at Clearfield Job Corps for 30 years, where she taught young adults the art of cooking, and more importantly the art of being a good human and contributing to the improvement of society. Beverley loved her students, taking many of them under her wing, providing motherly love and direction. She Loved them until they could learn to love themselves.

Beverley consistently made the world a better place. She loved deeply and regularly expressed gratitude to those around her. Even towards the end of her life Beverley prayed daily for the opportunity to “help people.”

Beverley is a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Deep faith was extremely important in Beverley’s life. She believed strongly in a loving Heavenly Mother and Father and regularly sought their guidance in her life. This guidance was evidenced in her many acts of loving service to those around her.

Beverley was a talented artist and found pleasure in capturing nature scenes on canvas. She loved nature and would say of a beautiful natural scene. “Oh, Heavenly Mother has been busy with her paintbrush again.” Beverley enjoyed cooking for others and catering parties, which was one of her many forms of loving and nurturing expression. She loved people. She loved animals. She loved God’s creations. Connection and contribution were prized by Beverley.

Beverley is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Mark Lindley and her brother, Paul Lindley.

She is survived by her 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 12:00 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Location: LDS Chapel 1625 South 1100 West Syracuse, UT 84075.

Viewings: Friday 6:00 – 8:00 PM, June 11 & Saturday, June 12,11:00 AM. at the above address.

Graveside Service: Wellsville, Utah Cemetery. To commence approximately 2:30 to 2:45, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Special thanks to the many who returned to Beverley the loving kindness and care she has consistently offered others.

Condolences can be offered at springcreekmortuary.com.