Douglas Glen Griffeth, 81, passed away June 9 2021, at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was born in Lewiston, Utah. Moved to McCammon Idaho in 1970 where they lived for 50 years before moving to Blackfoot, Idaho in 2020. He served in the National Guard and the Army. He worked for the State of Idaho Highway Department for most of his career.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Roberta Ann Griffeth (Ziegler), their four children Jamie Bell (Kelly[Not Scott]), Teri Burrup (Scott), Scott Griffeth (Angie), Nicole Thomson (Scott), seventeen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Thelma Griffeth, his sisters Betty Kay Fredrickson and Thelma Beth Griffeth, and one great grandson.

When told of his death one of his grandsons said “He built a life you could hang your hat on.” We feel that is exactly what he did and was.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday June 15, 2021, in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery. 4363 South State Street. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please take your family fishing.

THANK YOU TO ENCOMPASS HEALTH CARE FOR THE HELP AND SUPPORT THAT THEY HAVE GIVEN GLEN AND THE FAMILY

Keep FISHN’ON, we love you!

