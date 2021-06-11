Fire fighters called to an apartment fire in Garland

Apartment fire on Canyon Bank Road in Garland (Courtesy: Garland Fire Department)

GARLAND — Fire fighters were called to an apartment fire Thursday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Canal Bank Road in Garland.

According to a press release, an individual called 911, stating an upstairs apartment inside a warehouse was on fire. Smoke and flames were visible.

Crews from the Garland and Tremonton fire departments were dispatched to the blaze. While units were enroute, more incoming reports stated that no hydrant was nearby, so a Water Tender from Corinne Fire was dispatched to assist with water supply efforts.

As fire fighters arrived, they found the upstairs of a two story building on fire with flames and smoke coming out of the roof. Interior crews made a quick entry and extinguished the flames, while keeping the fire from spreading throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation. The occupants were able to escape safely with no injuries reported. Unfortunately, two family pets did not survive.

will@cvradio.com