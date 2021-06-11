Fire fighters called to hay fire in Mendon

MENDON — Fire fighters were called to a hay fire late Thursday night in Mendon. The blaze was reported at 11:41 p.m. near 300 S. 50 E.

According to emergency radio traffic, an individual called 911, reporting flames coming from a hay barn. No one was inside the structure.

As crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames had engulfed the barn. The building was within 100 feet of other structures.

Multiple fire units quickly began spraying water on the flames and had the fire extinguished within 20 minutes. No one was injured and the fire was kept from spreading to nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is still being determined.

