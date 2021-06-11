From A to Z: site of former A&W will soon house Cafe Zupas in Logan

Architectural rendering of what a new Cafe Zupas could look like in Logan on the corner of 700 North Main.

LOGAN – The vacant corner of 700 North Main Street in Logan may not be vacant for much longer. Documents have been filed in Logan City for a new Cafe Zupas to occupy the space that A&W once occupied for decades before it shut down in 2018. Several months after the restaurant closed it was torn down.

There are currently 24 Cafe Zupas locations scattered along the Wasatch Front with one located in St. George. The closest to Logan is on Wall Avenue in Ogden.

Doing a GIS Parcel and Zoning search indicates that Logan City owns a parcel of the property which will be used to better align one of the more confusing East-West intersections in the city. Property and building owner Charlie Fuller not only owns the site of the old A&W restaurant, but also the land that once occupied West Motor at 715 North Main.

The architectural drawings, produced by Center Street Architects in Logan, indicate a double drive-thru may be available (similar to what McDonalds and Chik-fil-A utilize). The restaurant specializes in salads, sandwiches, soups, and deserts.

See what the proposed restaurant could look like here: cafe-zupas-proposed-logan-location