ICON Health and Fitness changing its name to iFIT

Pictured here is the award-winning NordicTrack X32i Incline Trainer streaming iFIT interactive content. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOGAN – Logan-based international health company ICON Health & Fitness announced on Thursday that it has changed its corporate name to iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. (“iFIT”). Named after the company’s proprietary software platform which integrates into the company’s hardware and workout equipment, the name change reflects the company’s commitment to delivering personalized connected health and fitness experiences to its growing community. Currently, iFIT has more than five million subscribers in 120 countries.

According to a release from the company, iFIT creates live and on-demand content that automatically adjusts the speed, incline, and resistance on fitness equipment, creating experiential workouts. iFIT’s live studio workouts are available every day on treadmills and bikes. iFIT global workouts are shot on location, and lets members use their fitness equipment to trek to Mt. Everest base camp, run the Boston Marathon, cycle in the Alps, row the River Thames and experience thousands of additional workout series shot in more than 50 countries and on all seven continents.

“As we begin our next chapter of leadership in the health and wellness industry, we are elevating the name of our operating system to become our global corporate name,” said Scott Watterson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of iFIT Health & Fitness in a release. “This name change reflects our focus on providing state-of-the-art fitness technology solutions to as many people as possible.”

iFIT is the parent company of several fitness brands, including NordicTrack®, ProForm®, and Freemotion®. Based in Logan, the global company also has offices in Paris, Shanghai, Melbourne, Manchester and more. The corporate website has been re-branded at iFIT.com.