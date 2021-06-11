Prolonged heat wave next week and state water division issues extreme drought watering guide

SALT LAKE CITY — A prolonged heat wave is expected next week, with high temperatures regularly around 97 – 101 degrees in Cache Valley, 100-105 at Salt Lake City, and 110-114 in St George. Heat watches and warnings are in effect in the state Monday through Friday.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service recommends to have a way to check on the elderly, homeless and the most vulnerable during the upcoming heat wave. Shift/ reschedule outdoor activities away from the hottest parts of the day (11a.m. – 6p.m.). Bring your pets indoors and provide plenty of drinking water.

Other recommendations – residents should drink plenty of water, even if you are not feeling thirsty. Your body needs water to help keep you cooler. Dress for summer, dress in loose, lightweight, light‐colored clothing. They help your body maintain more normal temperatures.

Spend more time in air‐conditioned places, especially if you become overwhelmed by heat.

Because of the severe drought, as of this past Tuesday, no fireworks are allowed on state lands or on private unincorporated lands.

As of Thursday: no open fires are permitted on state lands or on private unincorporated lands.

On Friday, the Utah Division of Water Resources issued their Extreme Drought Water Guide. They recommend that most of the state water their lawns no more than twice a week. With Grand County and the southernmost counties in Utah – 3 times a week.