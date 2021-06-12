Businessman Lowell Huber joins three-way mayoral race

Local businessman R. Lowell Huber will compete with incumbent Holly Daines and challenger Dee Jones for the post of Logan mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

LOGAN – The upcoming campaign for the post of mayor of Logan will be a three-way race, thanks to the candidacy of local businessman R. Lowell Huber.

Huber filed to join incumbent Mayor Holly Daines and businessman Dee Jones in that race on June 4.

If elected, Huber’s term as mayor would be the equivalent of a hostile take-over of the city, since the owner of the former Municipool building is already embroiled in litigation with city officials.

Huber and city officials are scheduled to face off in Logan Municipal Court on July 7, when Huber will respond to a small claims court summons issued in late May.

That summons alleges that Huber has failed to maintain the “highly visible” Municipool building on 1000 North St., near Mt. Logan Middle School.

Specifically, city officials allege that the parking lot of the former Municipool has become a collection point for numerous inoperable and unregistered vehicles. The city is attempting to collect a total of $2,000 in fines dating back to March of this year.

Huber has publicly characterized the city’s attempted enforcement action as illegal and stated that he believes the city has no right to issue clean-up orders affecting his private property.

Huber acquired the former Municipool building in 2006.

The current litigation is not the first time that Huber has crossed swords legally with the city of Logan.

Following a routine traffic stop on Dec. 11, 1988, Huber was arrested by Logan police officers on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. A local jury convicted him of that offense on Feb. 1, 1989, but rendered a not guilty verdict on an associated speeding charge.

Huber appealed that conviction to the Utah Court of Appeals on constitutional grounds, which were rejected by the appellate court on July 17, 1989.

That decision was subsequently reversed by appellate Judge Norman H. Jackson, who ruled that Logan’s ordinance which defined the utterance of verbal vulgarity as disorderly conduct was unconstitutionally broad and invalid on Jan. 17, 1990.

Huber, Daines and Jones will compete in a primary election on Tuesday, Aug.10.

That balloting will reduce the number of candidates vying for the mayor’s seat to two.

The remaining candidates will then face off in the general municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.