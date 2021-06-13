CETC executive director announces retirement as the center turns 60

LOGAN — The Cache Employment and Training Center (CETC) has been serving local families for 60 years. A name that has been closely linked with the center for nearly 40 of those years is Kae Lynn Beecher. The executive director has recently announced her retirement.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Friday, Beecher talked a little about the history of the center.

She said it really grew out of the 1950’s when parents started to fight for services for their children who had disabilities.

“And so in 1961 they came together with the professionals and they made this happen. It started out as a children’s program, and over the years progressed to serve adults as well. It just has a rich history of being a very valuable community resource for people with disabilities and their families,” she explained.

Over the years, Beecher said she has seen the love that families who come into CETC have for their family member. And what they want is someone who can help them get to that next level and achieve. She said it’s also been very encouraging to see the support from the center from others.

“That’s what I’ve been thrilled to see over the years is the support that has come for people with disabilities whether it’s through the legislature, whether it’s through local mayors. (Former senator) Lyle Hillyard was a great supporter for years and years until he retired. (Former representative)Ed Redd when he was there. Just a lot of people who have joined on and supported the cause and made things move forward.”

Beecher said a company celebration will be held this Friday and a picnic to celebrate their 60 years. She said all of their clients and families will be there along with staff.

She said the new executive director is Sandra Smith, who has been with CETC for 26 years, so she has all the “knowledge in the world” to carry the program forward.

As for her future plans, Beecher said she and her family want to travel some and see the grandchildren she has not been able to see for about a year and a half because of COVID-19. She said they’ll just play around a little and then decide what’s next after that.