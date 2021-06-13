COVID metrics have grown, including case counts and 7-day averages

Despite concerns about dropping water levels and potential lakeside development, summer visitors continue to flock to the blue waters of Bear Lake.

There are metrics in Sunday’s COVID report from the Utah Department of Health that may concern the state’s health leaders and it could be due, in part, to the effects of the Memorial Day holiday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has increased the last 24 hours to 277 per day. One week ago the seven day average was 232 cases a day.

Two more numbers increasing recently are the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” which is now 7.2 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” now 4.6 percent.

There were 194 new cases in Utah since Saturday including 10 in the Bear River Health District.

From the start of the pandemic there have been 409,588 coronavirus cases in Utah In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,105, of which 21,799 have been declared “recovered”.

The Utah Department of Health reported four new coronavirus deaths reported Saturday but none on Sunday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,323 COVID deaths in the state.

An increase of 6,333 vaccine doses were administered Saturday so now total doses administered during the pandemic have reached more than 2.73 million.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is about 1.29 million which is almost 40 percent of the state’s population.

Almost 49 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Saturday (63,293 people). A total of 139,579 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Most of the 22,105 northern Utah coronavirus cases are found in Cache County (16,397) followed by Box Elder County (5,547) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 942 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 149, 15 fewer than Saturday.

Idaho is reporting 2,116 coronavirus deaths with 193,397 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,208 positive cases in Franklin County, 392 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.