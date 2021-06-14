ADell Neeley Braegger, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born on April 21, 1943 in Brigham City, UT, to August and Mary Neeley Braegger. On June 23, 1961 he married Judy Ann McNeeley. They were married for 52 wonderful years. She later passed on July 20, 2013. On January 10, 2015, he married Beatrice Pierce and spent six delightful years with her.

He was raised in Willard City where he attended school and graduated from Box Elder High School.

Dell was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had the privilege to serve in the Bishopric, as a Service Missionary, and a Temple Worker.

He was the Mayor of Willard City, worked in Law Enforcement, was a City Manager, Owner of Braegger and Sons Construction, and “President of the Prankster Club.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, siblings: Richard, Wayne, Joyce, and Lavon; one grandchild, Brandon; and one great-grandchild, Lincoln.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice; sons: Kyle (Jann), Kenneth (Peggy), Kim (Linda), Kenton (Jill); bonus children: Wade Pierce, Jeff (Julie Pierce, Lisa (Brad) Bailey, Bonnie Pierce; sister: Betty McNeely; 25 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren; 12 bonus grandchildren and 15 bonus great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Willard 1st Ward Chapel, 80 North 100 West, Willard, UT, with a viewing prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m

. A viewing will also be held the night before from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT.

Interment will be in the Willard City Cemetery.

For those of you who like to view the services on zoom, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/87613617595.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.