Cache Valley man killed after two vehicle crash in Logan

LOGAN — An adult man was killed in a two vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan, after the car he was driving pulled in front of a dump truck. The accident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. at 1800 N. 1000 W.

Logan City Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons said a green sedan at the intersection of 1800 N. attempted to turn south onto 1000 W. A large dump truck was traveling northbound on 1000 W. and collided with the car.

“All indications are that the vehicle stopped, prior to proceeding onto Tenth West,” explained Simmons. “That is when the collision occurred. It sounds like there was a stop.”

The driver of the sedan was killed on impact. He is reportedly from Cache Valley. His identification is pending notification of family.

Investigators are trying to determine whether or not there were other factors in the crash.

“The driver of the dump-truck also sustained some minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.”

Traffic along 1000 W. was detoured between 1400 N. to 2500 N. while officers investigated the crash.

Simmons said police officers were assisted by troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol and deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

