Candidates queue up for local municipal elections

Under recent changes to state election laws, all municipal elections in Utah must now be conducted through mail-in balloting.

CACHE COUNTY – The upcoming municipal elections here will be crowded with local candidates vying for mayoral and city council posts.

Cache County Clerk Jess Bradfield says that 27 hopefuls have filed for mayor with their respective city recorders in 16 of the county’s communities, along with another 52 city council candidates.

AMALGA

Incumbent Mayor David Wood will face no opposition to retain his seat in Amalga. Paul Hansen has filed as a candidate for city council there.

CLARKSTON

In Clarkston, incumbent Mayor Craig Hidalgo will run unopposed for reelection to his post, while McCall Stephensen and Nicole Sparks have filed as city council candidates.

CORNISH

Mayor Matt Leak will also run unopposed to retain in post in Cornish. L. Brad Fisher and Chris Buxton have also filed as city council candidates in that community.

HYDE PARK

In Hyde Park, incumbent Mayor Charles Wheeler, who was recently appointed to replace the late Sharidean Flint, will not seek reelection. Bryan C. Cox will run unopposed for mayor of that community, while Gerald Osborne, Bob Christensen, Kevin Flint and Phillip Cowley vie for city council seats.

HYRUM

Incumbent Mayor Stephanie Miller is unopposed in her bid for reelection in Hyrum. Jared L. Clawson and Paul C. James have filed as candidates for the Hyrum City Council.

LEWISTON

In Lewiston, Jeff W. Hall and K. Roy Hall are seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Kelly Field. A total of six residents have filed as city council candidates in Lewiston: Regan Wheeler, Sigrid R. Roderer, Brenda K, Link, John H. Morrison, Kade B. Tarbet and Ned K. Simpler.

LOGAN

As previously reported, the mayoral race in Logan will be a three-way contest between incumbent Mayor Holly Daines and challengers Dee Jones and R. Lowell Huber. Three candidates have also filed for the two Logan City Council seats that are in contention in the upcoming municipal election, They are incumbents Amy Z. Anderson and Ernesto López and challenger Keegan Garrity.

MENDON

In Mendon, incumbent Mayor Ed Buist will run unopposed to retain his seat, while Jonathan W. Hardman, Judith Keilani Ludlow, Michael Morgan and Robert Jepsen compete for seats on the city council.

MILLVILLE

Incumbent Mayor David N. Hair will face off against Robert Lee Cudney in the Millville mayoral race. Daniel Grange and Clay Walker have also filed as city council candidates in that community.

NIBLEY

Because the city of Nibley has opted to use ranked choice voting in the upcoming municipal election, Bradfield says it’s filing deadline for candidates will be in mid-August.

NORTH LOGAN

In North Logan, Lindsay Peterson and Chris Nelson are seeking to replace outgoing Mayor Damon Cann. Five residents have also filed as city council candidates in North Logan: Brad Crookston, Bruce W. Lee, Emily Schmidt, Darrin Buttery and Joni Kartchner.

PARADISE

Incumbent Mayor Vic Little will defend his post against challenger Larry A. Johnson in Paradise. Residents who have filed as city council candidates in Paradise are Michael M. Burns, Devin Thomas and Whitney Gale.

PROVIDENCE

In Providence, Kathleen Willardson Alder and Robert A. Cruz will compete to replace outgoing Mayor John Drew. Four residents have also filed as city council candidates: Jeff Carlos Nebeker, Jeanell S. Sealy, Ryan Moeller and Kristina Eck.

RICHMOND

Incumbent Mayor Jeff Young will not seek reelection in Richmond. Paul J. Erickson and Terrie L. Wierenga have filed as candidates for that post, while four others will complete for city council seats. They are Amber Ervin, Reese Hulbert, Vern Fielding and Lyle R. Bair.

RIVER HEIGHTS

The filing deadline for municipal candidates in River Heights has also been delayed until mid-August since that community has opted to use ranked choice voting.

SMITHFIELD

In Smithfield, incumbent Mayor Jeffrey H. Barnes will defend his seat against challenger Kris Monson, while Bart Caley, Jamie Anderson, Sue Hyer, Wade C. Campbell and Andrew Lillywhite complete for city council seats.

TRENTON

The mayoral race in Trenton will be a three-way affair, with incumbent Mayor Lynn G. Payne competing against challengers Deyette K. Bradley and Rachelle Ludwinski. Three candidates for city council have also filed in Trenton: Cortney Andrew, Kyle Kingston and Stephanie Merrill.

WELLSVILLE

In Wellsville, incumbent Mayor Thomas Bailey’s reelection bid will be unopposed. Austin V. Wood and Kaylene Ames have filed as city council candidates in that community.

The primary for local municipal posts is slated for Aug. 10 and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.