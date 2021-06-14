Hyde Park man sentenced to jail and probation for “zip tie” domestic assault

Booking photo for Caden R. Peterson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Hyde Park man will be released from jail after spending 9-months behind bars, for restraining a woman and choking her during a domestic dispute. Caden R. Peterson has been incarcerated since being arrested last September.

Peterson was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping, amended to a third-degree felony. He also pleaded “no contest” to charges of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and, domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.

North Park police were called to a domestic dispute at a Hyde Park home Sept. 17. The victim told officers how Peterson placed a zip tie over her neck and tightened it to the point that she lost consciousness momentarily. He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, where he zip tied her wrists to a piece of furniture and began punching her body and face.

The woman said the abuse continued until a young child awoke and saw what was occurring. She had significant injuries to her legs, torso, face and neck. The wounds included severe bruising, and finger marks. A small patch of hair was also missing from her scalp.

Defense attorney Joseph Rupp said Peterson had been in jail for 270 days, the recommended sentence for the crimes. He asked for the court to release his client, so he could begin working and support his family.

Peterson told the court he realized his actions hurt the people he loved the most. He said, he was committed to becoming a good father and husband.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard said the domestic assault occurred while Peterson was under the influence. He asked the court to send the defendant to prison.

Judge Brandon Maynard sided with Rupp and sentenced Peterson to 270 days in jail, giving credit for the time already served. He also ordered the defendant to be placed on probation and complete counseling.

