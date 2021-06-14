Jocelyn Ann Vela, 11, passed away on June 5, 2021, in Burley, Idaho. She was born on January 29, 2010, in Tremonton, Utah. She lived in Burley, Idaho with her father, Joseph Vela, and in Tremonton with her parents Mike & Shaylee Castagno.

While living in Tremonton, she attended North Park Elementary. She had recently just graduated from 5th grade. Jocelyn was an incredibly talented artist. Especially her colored pencils. She excelled in everything she did, and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her parents: Joseph Vela, Mike & Shaylee Castagno; older brother: William Alexander; four wild little sisters: Olivia, Adelyn, Virginia, and Dixie Castagno; all her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be held on June 16, 2021, at 2 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton).

The family would like to thank everyone in the community that loved her as their own.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.