Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Joe O. Ruiz, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 19, 1943 in Paras Quaquila, Mexico, a son of Pilar Ruiz Muniz and Magdalena Olvera Ruiz. Joe married his sweetheart, Angie Hernandez on December 26, 1962 in Florence, Arizona. He was a member of the Rayos de Esperanza. Joe retired from Thiokol in 1999 as sanitation supervisor. He loved fishing, camping, singing, working in his yard, gardening, fixing cars and spending time with his family especially all the littles.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ogden Regional Hospital, Alex Cruz, Atlis Hospice, Dr. Markeson and Jacob Cottrell for their tender care they took care of our husband and father.

Surviving is his wife, Angie; five children, Rosie Salazar; Susie (Jeremy) Day; Joey Ruiz; Maggie (Andy) Maylin; Erika (Rick) Velazquez; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren; 9 siblings, Evangelina, Magdalena, Carlos, Minerva, Richard, Pilar, Noe, Oscar, and Raymond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Abel Ruiz, son-in-law, Ed Salazar, brother, Chris Ruiz and a sister-in-law, Pauline Ruiz.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City, UT.

Family will meet friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

