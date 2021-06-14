Man arrested for allegedly stealing pickup truck, running from police, crashing into Logan townhouse

LOGAN — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck, leading police officers on a chase, and then crashing the car into a townhome in Logan.

According to Logan City Assistant Police Chief Jeff Simmons, police responded to a vehicle theft call at the 7-11 gas station, near 1400 N. Main on Saturday evening.

The caller told them a man, later identified as Jessie A. Oliva, had jumped into a red Dodge Pickup truck and drove off with it.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the owner of the truck. They later met with police at 1400 N. 200 West.

Simmons said the owner told police they had left the keys in the ignition of the truck and left it unlocked when they went in to make a purchase from the gas station’s convenience store.

While the victim was paying for their items, they said they saw their truck backing out of a parking spot then began running after it.

As the victim spoke with police they saw the stolen truck moving westbound on 1200 N.

According to an arrest report, the truck’s window was rolled down and police said they were able to match the suspect’s description with the driver.

The officer on scene commanded Oliva to stop but he sped off, leading to the chase.

Oliva drove through a stop sign and sped southbound on 400 W. He then crashed the truck into a townhouse near the intersection of 1140 N. 400 West.

Police report he then jumped out of the vehicle and ran between other townhouses in the area. The pursuing officer lost sight of Oliva but noted what he was wearing.

Officers initiated a reverse 911 call to local residents of the complex, asking them to shelter in place and providing them with a description of Olvia.

Sometime later, officers received a call stating they saw a man matching the description going inside of a house one block east of the crash.

Police responded back to the area and recognized Oliva. He was later taken into custody after police set a perimeter around the residence.

Oliva was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of automobile theft, evading, leaving the scene of an accident and other related offenses.

Police said in a statement the crash resulted in a rupture of a natural gas line and electrical wiring attached to the townhouse. Energy crews were called to the scene and were able to contain the natural gas leak, however, the residents of the townhome were displaced for the night.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com