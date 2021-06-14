February 11, 1933 – June 6, 2021 (age 88)



Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Nancy Lou Silveira, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Summerfield Assisted Living Center in Orem, Utah.

She was born on February 11, 1933 in Logan, Utah, a daughter of Lowell Grant and Lucretia Carrie Humphry Smart. She was reared and educated in Logan, Utah. She married Charles Klamm from this union they had five children, Carrie J.; Christine L.; Lucretia K.; Charleen M.; Charles L. Klamm. They were later divorced. She married Francis “Frank” Joseph Silveira and he preceded her in death. Nancy then married Arnold Johnson and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are two children, Lucretia (Bob) Evans; Charles (Roberta) Klamm; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; three stepchildren, Reed (Kay) Johnson; Jill (Jim) Hadlock and Kirby (Tani) Jansson. She is also survived by three siblings, Margaret, JoAnn, and Marilyn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Silveira and Arnold Johnson, two grandsons, and two siblings Bill and Liz.

Graveside services were held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Logan City Cemetery.

