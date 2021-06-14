North Logan mayor provides update on new bike track and Cal Ranch

File photo

NORTH LOGAN — Next Wednesday, June 23rd at 6p.m., North Logan is hosting a Grand Opening that bicycle enthusiasts should be excited about. North Logan Mayor Damon Cann made the announcement on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday.

“We’re excited to announce the grand opening of a BMX bicycle track and an accompanying pump track that will be available and open for the broader community to make use of for years into the future,” he said.

The new bike track is located at 950 East 2500 North near Elk Ridge Park. Logan City has a bike park that opened nearly two years ago at Bridger Park and Cann said they’re excited to be able to add another cycling feature to the portfolio of outdoor recreation options in Cache Valley.

The mayor said North Logan has always prioritized and cared for the businesses in the city and a part of that effort is to bring new businesses in.

“As you may know, we’re very excited to have Cal Ranch coming into the old K-mart building. That’s a facility that became empty several years ago when K-mart was going through struggles nationally. So we’re really excited to have Cal Ranch coming in. They will be using, I think its about 2/3 of the space in that building.”

Cann said they’re reaching out to the business community at large to be a partner with them in that space.

He said the Western wear business is targeting a July opening for the store that has been located at the Cache Valley Mall. The mayor said the city hopes to attract other businesses into some of the pad sites on the property.