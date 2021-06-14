Police release identity of Smithfield man killed in 1000 W. crash

Adam J. Rounds (Courtesy: Facebook)

LOGAN — Law enforcement has released the identity of a 41-year-old Smithfield man, killed in a two vehicle crash Monday morning in Logan. Adam J. Rounds was pronounced dead at the scene, after the car he was driving pulled out in front of a dump truck, travelling northbound on 1000 W.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said Rounds was driving a green sedan westbound on 1800 N. at approximately 8:40 p.m. At the intersection with 1000 W., he attempted to turn left, pulling in front of a large dump truck that was traveling northbound.

“All indications are that the vehicle stopped, prior to proceeding onto (1000) West. That is when the collision occurred. It sounds like there was a stop.”

Rounds was killed on impact. He reportedly leaves behind a wife and three children, two boys and a girl.

Simmons explained investigators are trying to determine what may have caused Rounds to pull in front of the truck. They believe he might have been distracted by nearby traffic, pulling off of 1000 W.

“The driver of the dump-truck also sustained some minor injuries. He was treated at the scene.”

Traffic along 1000 W. was detoured for several hours between 1400 N. to 2500 N. while officers investigated the crash.

Simmons said police officers were assisted by troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol and deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services are being organized.

