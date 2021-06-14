Task force to design a new Utah flag kicks off Wednesday

File photo: Utah State Flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The process to create a new state flag, which will include opportunities for every Utahn to have input on the symbolism and design, begins this Wednesday with the first meeting of the State Flag Task Force at the Utah State Capitol.

According to a press release, the task force will initially be chaired by Gov. Spencer Cox. Other members of the task force include Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, members of Utah’s senate and house, and Jill Love, the executive director of the Department of Cultural & Community Engagement.

Gov. Cox said, Utah’s flag should symbolize the state’s values and our ambitions. He expressed hope they can design a new state flag that better represents both the state’s past and the future, and that reflects what makes Utah such a unique place.

The task force was created through legislation passed during the 2021 General Session, sponsored by Sen. Daniel McCay and Rep. Stephen Handy. A core principle of the task force is to give every Utahn the opportunity to shape the principles and symbolism of the new flag. That public engagement is important to ensure a dynamic new state flag.

The new state flag will have a simplified design that is more iconic. It will also incorporate symbolism more reflective of Utah’s heritage while also representing all Utahns and the state’s aspirations for the future.

Once a new state flag is chosen, the current state flag will become the Governor’s Flag and will still be flown publicly. The state seal, which is shown on the current flag, will also remain in place.

The first meeting of the State Flag Task Force will be held Wednesday, June 16, at 4 p.m. in the Utah State Capitol Boardroom. It is open to the public.

