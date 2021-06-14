There have been more than five million coronavirus tests conducted in Utah

COVID-19 antigen test

Sometime last Friday during COVID testing of 4,431 Utahns, the state surpassed five million coronavirus tests conducted during the pandemic.

Sunday, 2,102 more people were tested while 3,325 total tests were administered and now more than 2.74 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started. The exact number of total tests is now 5,011,051.

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is about 1.31 million which is 40 percent of the state’s population.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests has increased the last 24 hours to 276, 44 more than the average a week ago.

Also increasing recently are the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” which is now 7.1 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” now 4.7 percent.

The Utah Department of Health reported no new coronavirus deaths since Sunday and over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,323 COVID deaths in the state.

There were 169 new cases in Utah since Sunday including seven in the Bear River Health District.

From the start of the pandemic there have been 409,727 coronavirus cases in Utah. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,112, of which 21,808 have been declared “recovered”.

Almost 49 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Sunday (63,311 people). A total of 139,624 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Most of the 22,112 northern Utah coronavirus cases are found in Cache County (16,402) followed by Box Elder County (5,549) and Rich County (152). To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 942 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 153, five more than on Sunday.

Idaho is reporting 2,116 coronavirus deaths with 193,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,208 positive cases in Franklin County, 393 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.