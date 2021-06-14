Venice Weston was called home by the Father that gave her life on May 14, 2021. She passed away in the home of her son in Texas.

Venice was born in Logan, Utah in 1924 to Herbert and Karma Weston. Venice was preceded in death by her parents and by all of her siblings: Thelma, Eliza, Gwen, Roscoe, Dunford, Todd and Jim. She is survived by her 2 sons, Wes (Linda) and Tim (Lynn), 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

During her lifetime Venice was a resident of over 20 U.S. states, as well as Bamburg, Germany. Venice had many talents. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and dance. She excelled in needlework, enjoying very intricate forms of embroidery. She was skilled in making professional looking jewelry. She loved flowers and had many potted plants. When her boys were out of grade school, Venice enjoyed working in a dress shop in Seaside CA. Later she trained as a dental assistant and worked in San Francisco. In her later years she managed hotels owned by her brothers.

Venice was sharp and witty. She was also very generous and loved to give gifts. She touched the lives of the many people she met. Her sense of humor and warm smile will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

An Open House was held in Richmond, Texas on May 23 in Wes and Linda’s home where they had been taking care of Venice for 6 years.

An informal family Memorial service will be held in Orlando, Florida in early July.

A graveside service will be held at the Logan City Cemetery, Logan Utah, on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Venice’s name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Humanitarian Aid.