Water conservation tips from North Logan, Logan and Hyde Park

NORTH LOGAN — Governor Cox has declared a state of emergency in Utah due to current the drought conditions. Utah and Cache Valley have had historically low rainfall this water year, as well as in multiple years past, as has the broader western United States. Hotter than average temperatures early in this season have led to increased demand for water.

These drought conditions in North Logan City, Logan City and Hyde Park City have diminished the amount of water available for culinary uses. There is now a need for the cities to conserve water and provide for availability of water for our residents. The three cities are working together to call on residents to reduce their water use, enabling conservation of our precious water resources, and to reduce water consumption through measures such as:

Following city and state guidelines for water conservation, including the number of days per week to water.

Not watering during the heat of the day when water is lost to evaporation.

Taking showers rather than baths.

Repairing leaking faucets, toilets or other water-using fixtures.

Running dishwashers and laundry machines only when full.

As summer wears on and conditions unfold, the cities may request additional voluntary and/or mandatory conservation measures consistent with the needs from ways the drought impacts the cities’ water sources, treatment plants, and distribution systems.

For further questions, please contact Jordan Oldham at Jordan@northlogancity.org