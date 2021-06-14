November 9, 1930 – June 12, 2021 (age 90)

Winifred “Win” L. Filpula Gardner, passed away on June 12, 2021 at the age of 90, ending a long life of fierce independence, love for her family, devotion to the gospel, and service to her community.

Win was born in Rock River, Wyoming on November 9, 1930, the eldest of four siblings born to Elma Minter and Edward Filpula. She spent her first nine years in Wyoming before moving to California. She was just 17 years old when she met and married the love of her life, Allen Gardner. They were married for 64 years until his passing in 2012. Together they raised their eight children, Alaine Paré, Sanna Montgomery, Adreon Snow, Valynn Highbarger, Gahr Gardner, Even Gardner and Scot Gardner.

From the age of 13, Win held a full time job, including an Executive Position in Personel, secretary, registrar, librarian and bookkeeper for the USU LDS Institute, and office manager for the Cache County Engineer.

In 1978 Win and Allen settled in Mendon, Utah where she lived for all but the last year of her life. She was deeply involved in the community serving as Director of the Bridgerland Literacy Program, Mendon City Library Director, member of the Mendon Historical Society and Historic Preservation Commission, Secretary of the Planning and Zoning Board, Community Women’s Club Art Director and President of the Republican Women’s Club. She held multiple leadership positions in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), including organizing the Cache Valley chapter where she served as the Regent, Director, Treasurer and Registrar as well as various State DAR positions.

Win also served in a number of church service positions, including a full-time leadership mission with Allen in the Georgia and South Carolina area from 1991-92.

Throughout her life, Win was known for her beautiful coloratura soprano voice, the striking beauty of her yard full of swaths of daffodils and tulips, dahlias as well as vegetables and fruit gardens, her pieced quilts for all her family, and her larger than life personality.

She will be forever missed by her eight children, 43 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. However, they are comforted in the knowledge that she shall be reunited with those that preceded her in death, including her parents, siblings, a son Evan, and two grandchildren Timathy Keith Gardner and Caterina Alaine Stout, but most of all her beloved husband, Allen.

Funeral Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, and will be held on June 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Mendon Stake Center with a viewing prior beginning at 11:30 am.

Flowers welcome!

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88580270625?pwd=am5xRzZwZDlpdFBYMHVxUDd5bjIvZz09

Password: Gardner