Family says Hyrum teen stomped by bull at rodeo recovering well

FILE PHOTO

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Family members of a Utah teen who was stomped by a bull at the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals over the weekend say he is recovering well and likely to be back in the arena within six months.

The Idaho State Journal reports 17-year-old Brock Hansen of Hyrum, Utah was hired to be a “cowboy protector” for the competition in Pocatello, Idaho. Cowboy protectors are tasked with grabbing bulls by the head and directing them to run away from fallen cowboys.

Hansen lost his footing on loose dirt Saturday and a bull named Microbrew stomped on his back, breaking his vertebrae.