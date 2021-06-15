Jazz, Clippers tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. MDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -2.5; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The Clippers won the previous meeting 118-104. Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points to help lead LA to the win and Donovan Mitchell totaled 37 points in defeat for Utah.

The Jazz are 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 11-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Clippers are 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 32-8 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Rajon Rondo leads the Clippers averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 7.6 points per game. Leonard is averaging 30.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Jazz: Averaging 117.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 113.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back).