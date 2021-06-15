Nashville performer Eli Mosley coming to Summerfest

Eli Mosley ia traditional country western singer will play for the first time in Utah. at Summerfest.

LOGAN – The final touches on Summerfest Arts Faire 2021 are being put into place for the June 17-19 community activity, said Executive Director Elaine Thatcher.

This year look for the festival at the Cache County Fairgrounds located at 450 South 500 West in Logan.

“It is going to be warm, but we have places where people can cool off,” she said. “There is a lot to look forward to. We are hoping for good attendance.”

“This year’s entertainment will include Eli Mosley, a rare out-of-state performer from Florida living in Nashville making his first appearance in Utah,” Thatcher said. “He is a pretty traditional country western singer and he will add a little variety to our shows.”

Mosley will perform on Thursday, June 17 at 8 p.m. on the outdoor stage. The faith-based musician takes his inspiration form George Strait, Brooks and Dunn and Garth Brooks. The singer/songwriter has visited over 47 countries helping people in need as a missionary, but his goal is becoming a well-known artist.

“We are really excited to come to Utah and play at Summerfest,” he said. “Logan will be the first stop of this year’s tour. The next stop is Texas.”

He said he has played in the western United States in Jackson, Wyoming and at South Dakota’s Buffalo Roundup, but this is his first trip to Utah.

“I think our music is more like George Strait and our show is more like Garth Brooks,” Mosley said. “We try and have a lot of fun.”

He said he is looking forward to making new friends at Summerfest.

“We love to make new friends and meeting different people,” Mosley said. “I have a tendency to remember people and it is so much fun getting to know new fans.”

Most of the same local performing artists will be back and most are 80 to 90 percent from Utah.

Ann Baily said the Tabernacle Noon Concert Series will be on hold at the end of the week during Summerfest.

“There are only two performances this week because of Summerfest, but they will be good,” she explained. “The Utah Festival Opera will perform on Tuesday and the Broadbent Family on Wednesday.”

Summerfest has scheduled 167 booths, 24 food booths this year. Organizers have also set up an indoor stage in the event center and one outdoor venue.

The Plein Air entries will all be displayed indoors this year.

On June 19, Juneteenth, Summerfest organizers have scheduled a Motown group from Salt Lake to perform on stage.

There is more parking at the fairgrounds than the Tabernacle and Cache Valley Transit District will be providing transportation to and from the fairgrounds.

Summerfest generates $1.9 million for Logan and Cache Valley with sales tax, motel, restaurant revenues and notoriety.