November 11, 1976 – June 13, 2021 (age 44)



Ricky Wayne Choules, 44, tragically passed away on June 13, 2021, at the Portneuf Hospital in Idaho. He was born in Preston, Idaho November 11, 1976, to William Warren and Sessilee Jensen Choules. He grew up in Clifton Idaho and graduated from West Side High School in 1995. He received his Associates Degree in Diesel Technology from Idaho State University in 2000.

Rick was employed at LeGrand Johnson Construction and was a member of the Elks Lodge. His most beloved activities were spending time with his two children and close friends, going on cruises, and riding free on his Harley.

Rick is survived by his parents, Warren and Sessilee Choules of Clifton Idaho; by a son, Ayden Gould and by a daughter, Tajha Gould; his siblings, Teresa (Mike) Robinson, Kelly (Jared) Elder, Bryan (KellyAnn) Choules, Devin (Nicole) Choules, Landon (Hollie) Choules; by 22 nieces and nephews and a very long list of friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Maxine Choules, and Cecil Jensen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Webb Funeral Home and Sun Sage Floral for their kindness, help, and consideration during this time. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with medical and funeral costs via Venmo (@Jared-Elder-2)

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

There will be a viewing Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in the Clifton, Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com