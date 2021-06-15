There have bee no coronavirus deaths in Utah for three straight days

View of Hyrum Reservoir from Hyrum Dam Cam on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

For the third straight day — and in four of the last five days — the Utah Department of Health reported no new coronavirus deaths. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,323 COVID deaths in the state.

There were 237 new cases in Utah since Monday including nine in the Bear River Health District.

Since Monday, 2,909 more people were tested while 5,015 total tests were administered and now more than 2.74 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

Since Monday 12,515 vaccines were administered and that means that over 2.75 million doses have gone into the arms of Utahns during the pandemic

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is about 1.311 million which is 40 percent of the population.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 274 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is now 7.1 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is now 4.7 percent.

There have been 409,964 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,121, of which 21,815 have been declared “recovered”.

Exactly 48.8 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Monday (63,426 people). A total of 140,212 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Among the 22,121 northern Utah coronavirus cases there are 16,406 in Cache County, followed by 5,554 in Box Elder County and 152 in Rich County. To date in the Bear River Health District there have been 944 hospitalizations and 106 coronavirus deaths.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 153, the same number as Monday, while there are two more in intensive care statewide and 53 total.

Idaho is reporting 2,116 coronavirus deaths with 193,743 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,208 positive cases in Franklin County, 393 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.