USU’s Juneteenth celebration is underway this week on campus

The Juneteenth celebration is underway this week at Utah State University, recognizing the final day Black and African Americans were informed of their freedom from slavery on June 19, 1865.

The weeklong event is under the direction of graduate students Amand Hardiman and Jamal-Jared Alexander. Alexander describes a Friday panel:

“…entitled ‘What is Activism? A Call to the Community’ where we have a few alumni athletes, African American and Black athletes,” Alexander explains, “that will be joining us along with some current student-athletes at USU that will be on that panel, just discussing activism in their current professional and/or academic roles.”

Alexander says the featured event is the Unity Barbecue Saturday.

“The entire Cache Valley community will be invited to that event. So please come out if you have the time. Bring your family, your friends, any and everyone. That will take place again on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USU Legacy Field which is right next door to the ARC.”

The theme this year is “Educate, Celebrate, Activate.”

USU’s Juneteenth activities are sponsored by the Office of the President, USU Athletics, USU Inclusion Center, the Latinx Cultural Center, the Center for Intersection Gender Studies and Research and University Marketing and Communications.

Learn more about all Juneteenth events and register for the barbecue at https://www.usu.edu/inclusion/ juneteenth

USU Professors Share a Brief History of Juneteenth: https://youtu.be/rBYkCwr5F_w