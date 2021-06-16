February 20, 1992 – June 12, 2021 (age 29)

Jacob Brice Kitt, 29, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2021, at his home in Ogden, Ut. He was born February 22, 1992, in Ogden, Utah to Steve Kitt and ShaMe’ Hemsley.

Jacob was a welder by trade and had been employed at Trails West and most recently at J. Calls Painting LLC. He enjoyed so many things in life. He loved writing, drawing, and cars, but being outdoors and fishing was a must! Jake didn’t have a family of his own so his nieces and nephews meant the world to him. He honestly had a huge heart and would drop everything for anyone who needed him. He will be deeply missed!

Jacob is survived by his mother ShaMe’ Hemsley (Terry) Belew; his siblings Chelsea (Justin) Kofoed, Cami Carlson, Kellie(Mike) Oxx, Zachary (Whitney Chatterton) Rynes; nine nieces and nephews, and his grandparents Gail and John Barr.

He was preceded in death by his father Steven Kitt.

The family would like to thank the Franklin County Funeral Home and Sun Sage Floral for their thoughtfulness and help.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 from 10 am to 11:45 pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home 56 S State Street, Preston.

Burial will follow in the Preston Cemetery. No formal services will be conducted.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.