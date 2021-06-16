Logan man sentenced to probation for aggravated assault with a shotgun

Booking photo for Matthew K. Archuleta (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man convicted of pointing a shotgun at two teenage girls last fall has avoided prison after a judge gave him a “second chance.” Matthew K. Archuleta was released from jail after serving 230-days and placed on probation for 36-months.

Archuleta was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and two charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

On Oct. 13, Logan City police officers were called to the north Burger King, near 1030 N. Main. Multiple witnesses reported Archuleta and two other individuals had placed an order in the drive-through lane. As they were waiting for their food, Archuleta walked into the restaurant and began arguing with the employees about the delay.

The man returned to his vehicle to continue waiting and proceeded to start arguing with another group, in a neighboring car. As the confrontation continued, the second defendant, Luis A. Maldanado allegedly brandished a shotgun and handgun, robbing the occupants of the other vehicle with another juvenile.

Prosecutors report Archuleta was not directly involved in the robbery. However, he later threatened the occupants of another vehicle shortly afterwards, as the three were fleeing the drive through. The victims were driving on Main St. when he drove alongside and pointed the shotgun at them.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, several of Archuleta’s family members pleaded with the court to keep him from prison. They claimed the defendant was a kind and selfless person, who was struggling with personal problems at the time of the crime.

Archuleta tearfully told the court that he was sorry for the fear he caused the victims and their families. He said, he had made the mistake of turning to old habits of drugs and alcohol but wanted to change his life.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms said he had no doubt that Archuleta was a good person but his actions didn’t merit another chance. He told the court, “We cannot condone this in our community.”

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she believed people can change and shouldn’t be thrown away. She ordered Archuleta to have no contact with the co-defendants in the case and any gang associations. She warned the defendant that he would be sent to prison if he didn’t successfully complete probation.

