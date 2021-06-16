Logan Regional Hospital announces expansion

New addition coming to Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital.

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital is growing again with the announcement of a new three-story addition to the hospital. Construction begins next week on this three-year project.

Hospital CEO Brandon McBride said the addition will be built on the northeast corner of the hospital’s campus.

“Essentially, northeast of the emergency department, or the emergency room,” McBride explained. “This project will be a new three-story building, about 110,000 square feet, and will allow us to relocate many of our hospital in-patient services to this new building.”

McBride said while construction of the new building is the first phase of the project, once it is finished services in the two towers at the front of the building will be re-located to the new addition.

“And then,” he added, “we will demolish the two front towers of the hospital and make space for a nice new entry and drop-off zone for the hospital. That’s been one of our biggest challenges on the hospital campus, is way-finding, and having a clear front door to the facility.”

He said, currently, in-patient services are spread throughout the hospital campus but this project allows for the re-location of in-patient services to one area of the campus.

The surgical unit, medical unit, pediatric unit along with transitional care and ICU will move into the new building which will be connected to the Women’s Center on the northeast part of the campus.

He said one of the exciting parts of the project is the opportunity to expand the Behavioral Health Service.

“We end up transferring out about 250 adults a year out of Cache Valley because our current Behavioral Health unit is at capacity,” he explained. “This project is going to allow us to increase the number of in-patient adult behavioral health beds that we have, increasing by about 40 percent. That will allow us to keep more adult patients in Cache Valley.”