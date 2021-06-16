Mayor defends daytime watering at city cemetery and talks about proposed Costco location

LOGAN — With the ongoing extreme drought, Utah officials have urged residents to cut back on watering their lawns to only twice a week. Plus it is generally accepted that watering at night or early morning, rather than the heat of the day, is best because more water seeps down into the grass rather than evaporating.

With that said, on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines explained why they water at the Logan cemetery during the daytime hours.

“And the reason for that is, the cemetery actually used to be on culinary water several years ago. We were able to switch that and connect into the canal system because we do have water shares. Now both Utah State University and the cemetery use the same canal and there is simply not enough volume to water both properties at the same time,” Daines explained.

Now that the ‘cat is out of the bag’, the mayor talked about the development at Blue Springs Business Park on 1000 West near 1000 North for a proposed Costco Wholesale.

“One thing that we thought the location on 10th West was a really great location for them because of all their semi traffic….their truck traffic that comes in. And again we’re trying to get traffic off of Main street. There just aren’t a lot of undeveloped parcels in Logan that are large enough for them, that have the access they need, that have a stop light where they need it.”

Daines said things have moved quickly once Costco gave the green light for the city to make it public. Although she cannot speak for the store, what they’re hearing for a possible opening date is as soon as July 2022.