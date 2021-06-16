Millville convicted child molester sentenced to life in prison

Booking photo for George J. Wilson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 81-year-old Millville man is headed to prison for sexually abusing several young children in northern Utah years ago. George J. Wilson didn’t talk about what he had done prior to being given the maximum sentence.

Wilson was sentenced in 1st District Court Wednesday morning. He previously accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Wilson molested the young children between 20-30 years ago, when he was around 55-years-old. The kids were between the ages of 4 and 8-years-old at the time. He was also convicted of similar crimes in other counties in the state and in Alaska.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said the “trail of victims” Wilson had left behind was concerning and deserved a life sentence. He noted how the defendant had told investigators, he chose to abuse children because it was a “cheap thrill.”

Defense attorney Michael Studebaker asked for leniency, explaining that Wilson had been cooperative with law enforcement and the court. He said his client had accepted the plea deal to keep the victims from having to relive what happened in a trial.

Wilson made only a brief statement, saying there wasn’t anything else he could tell the court.

Judge Brian Cannell followed prosecutor’s recommendation, sentencing Wilson to six-years-to-life in prison. He ordered court deputies to take the defendant immediately into custody. He also expressed hope that Wilson’s victims would continue to get help and find joy again.

will@cvradio.com