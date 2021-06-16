North Logan neighborhood evacuated after large gas leak

Written by Will Feelright
June 16, 2021

NORTH LOGAN — A single vehicle crash led to the evacuation of several homes in North Logan after gas line was ruptured. The accident occurred south of Meadow View Park at 8 a.m.

According to emergency radio traffic, the car hit the 1-inch gas line near 2700 N. 300 E.

Fire fighters responded to leak and evacuated homes along 300 E. as a precaution. A portion of the park was also evacuated.

Dominion Energy responded to crash and repaired the leak. Residents were allowed to begin returning to their homes about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

