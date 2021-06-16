November 13, 1929 – June 12, 2021 (age 91)



Renee Chipman Ault’s final words were, “I love you.” Mom was full of love for everyone and that is exactly how she lived her life. Mom passed peacefully in her home with her sweetheart and family members by her side.

We honor Mom’s loyalty and dedication to her family, friends, and neighbors, as we celebrate Renee’s life and lovely spirit. Everyone who knew Renee benefitted from her kindness, her infectious laugh, and her caring and supportive nature.

Renee was born on November 13, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was the oldest daughter of Stanford Alva Chipman and Orba Seamons. Childhood days for Renee were spent in Logan, where she grew up with her sister Gareth. Renee met her loving husband Wes in high school, and they were married in the Logan LDS Temple on April 19, 1950. They raised five children; Kevin, Stacy, Becky, Brian, and Lisa. Mom enjoyed sharing our lives with her, and she was happy and fulfilled.

Mom enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It was important for her to support her family and create a safe and loving home for them and anyone who entered.

In addition to her family, Mom’s life-long interests included traveling, skiing, singing, attending concerts, watching basketball and football, ice skating, dancing, and teaching primary kids for over 25 years.

Renee is survived by her husband, George Wesley Ault, 5 children, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

One of Mom’s skiing buddies would always say, “You look like a bird let out of a cage.” Fly to heaven Mom, with all of our eternal love for you adorned on your angel wings. Mom would say to us all now, “It’s ok, I’m fine.” You are home now Mom, with your loving parents, family, and friends, and skiing and fishing with your Dad. We love you forever Mom!

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, located at 162 E 400 N, Logan, Utah.