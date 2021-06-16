Salt Lake City ties hottest temperature ever recorded

Amelia Gotbetter stands at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, June 15, 2021, near Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City set another heat record Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and experienced its hottest day of the year as the state's record-breaking heat wave persists. Utah's capitol hit 104 degrees, breaking the previous heat record for that date of 103 degrees, according to information from the National Weather Service. On Monday, Salt Lake City hit 103 degrees to break a heat record for that date set nearly 50 years ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City set another heat record Tuesday and tied its hottest temperature ever recorded.

The airport in Utah’s capital hit 107 degrees, which has only happened twice in the past 147 years — in July 2002 and July 1960, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record in June was 105 degrees, and the city had only hit that temperature twice before in that month — two back-to-back late June days in 2013.

Salt Lake City also broke a daily heat record Monday, hitting 103 degrees and eclipsing the previous high for that date set nearly 50 years ago.

An excessive heat warning was in place for much of the state through at least Tuesday evening.

Temperatures in southern Utah are expected to reach close to 112 degrees Tuesday. In the northern part of the state, temperatures are expected to drop about 5 to 8 degrees by Wednesday.

Salt Lake City’s record-high temperatures come as Utah is experiencing its worst drought in decades. About 90% of Utah is in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.