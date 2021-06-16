Smithfield man arrested for allegedly raping woman

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl. Pierce W. Schofield was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

Schofield and the alleged victim were inside a car in a school parking lot earlier. The woman later told officers how the suspect “started to get handsy with her and was trying to grope and touch her,” according to an arrest report.

The alleged victim said she pushed Schofield off but he continued to assault her, eventually raping her.

According to the report, the woman contacted Schofield during a recorded conversation with Smithfield police officers. During the exchange, he admitted to sexually assaulting the alleged victim.

Police later contacted Schofield and questioned him. They claim, after giving him his Miranda Rights, he admitted to the allegations.

Jail records show, Schofield was booked temporarily on suspicion of object rape, a first-degree felony. Formal charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com