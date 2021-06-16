The state’s Wednesday coronavirus report includes 413 new cases

FILE PHOTO - Cache Valley Visitors Center / Historic Cache County Courthouse

The Utah Department of Health’s (UDOH) Wednesday report on the state’s coronavirus activity included 413 new cases of the virus since Tuesday. That is the most in a month and it is also one and a half times more cases than the current 7-day average which is 280 a day.

The Wednesday Bear River Health District included 20 new positive cases.

Also, UDOH reported two new coronavirus deaths while one death previously reported on May 22, 2021 was removed from the records. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 2,324 COVID deaths in the state.

The state has again listed the Hyrum Senior Center as a COVID testing site at 695 E. Maine St. It will be open Thursday (June 17) for drive through testing, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Since Tuesday, 4,615 more people were tested while 8,212 total tests were administered and now almost 2.75 million Utahns have been tested since the pandemic started.

With the 10,463 vaccines that were administered since Tuesday over 2.76 million doses have gone into the arms of Utahns during the pandemic

The number of Utahns now fully vaccinated is almost 1.327 million.

Two key metrics increased again. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew 7.2 to 7.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased from 4.7 to 4.9 percent.

There have been 410,377 coronavirus cases in Utah over the course of the pandemic. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties the total is 22,141, of which 21,825 have been declared “recovered”.

Exactly 48.9 percent of all adults in northern Utah have been immunized as of Tuesday (63,554 people). A total of 140,662 doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Utah’s current coronavirus hospitalizations now total 159, six more than Tuesday, while there are 62 in intensive care, four more than Tuesday.

Idaho is reporting 2,116 coronavirus deaths with 193,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,208 positive cases in Franklin County, 394 in Bear Lake County and 362 in Oneida County.