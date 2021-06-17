Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce dedication date for Pocatello Idaho Temple

Rendering of the Pocatello Idaho Temple (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced the dedication date for the Pocatello Idaho Temple that will follow several months of open house tours.

In a press release Thursday, the Church’s First Presidency said the temple will dedicated on Sunday, November 7, in three sessions, by President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The dedicatory sessions will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The public is invited to tour the new temple in Pocatello, beginning September 18. The open house runs most days through October 23.

A youth devotional will be held on Saturday, November 6, just prior to the dedication. The dedicatory sessions and youth devotional will be broadcast to all congregations in nearby communities.

Ground was broken for the temple, located in southeastern Idaho, in the spring of 2019. The temple was announced in April 2017 by Church President Thomas S. Monson.

This will be the Gem State’s sixth operating temple. Temples are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg and Twin Falls. A seventh temple was announced in Burley, last April.

Thursday’s announcement came a week after Church leaders announced the future site for the Smithfield Utah Temple, ending weeks of rumors and speculation. The temple will be constructed on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 W. and 100 N. in Smithfield. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet, south of Birch Creek Elementary School and northwest of the Blue Sox baseball fields.

