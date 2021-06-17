County executive updates Valley View Highway project and other road projects to meet growth

Cache County Executive David Zook

LOGAN — Last month on KVNU’s For the People a U-DOT(Utah Dept of Transportation) spokesperson said the project to improve SR 30, the Valley View Highway is moving along, although it’s slow because of environmental studies.

On For the People this past Wednesday, Cache County Executive David Zook said with continued growth, transportation including improvement to roads and highways is vital.

“That’s an important project, I’ve actually been working on that project since before I came into this position, through some other positions. It’s really critical to our valley, we don’t have very many roads in and out of our valley, and that’s really going toward the Wasatch Front that’s one of really only two ways to get out of here. So it needs to be safe, it really needs to be wider the whole distance. We’re not getting exactly what we wanted on that project, but we’re going to keep pushing to get the full width all the way through,” Zook said.

He said another project he’s been working on is 44-hundred South that goes through mostly unincorporated areas between Hyrum and Nibley and right now it doesn’t connect between SR 165 and Hwy 89-91.

“But we’d like to make it connect, and we’d like get U-DOT to turn it into the new (SR)101. So we’ve been talking with them, we actually got them to do a study, which is ongoing right now. Because there are literally hundreds of trucks coming in and out of that area right now, where (the)JBS plant is, it’s where the West Point Dairy plant is. Those trucks don’t really have a good way in and out of there, and that’s kind of how the conversation started.”

Zook said it is a long-range plan but the idea is that it would be a bigger industrial corridor there.

As far as new construction is concerned, the county is building a new public works/ county fire district facility in Hyrum. A ribbon cutting will be held for that on Tuesday, June 22nd at 11a.m. The location is 1020 East 600 North (east of SR 165)and the public is invited.