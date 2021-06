Gail Rich passed away at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 15th.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Charles Church.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

Interment will be in the St. Charles cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.