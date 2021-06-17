Hyrum man sentenced to more jail time for downloading child porn and sexting teen girl

Booking photo for Zachary T. Oakden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Hyrum man convicted of possessing child pornography, filming a 16-year-old girl bathing, and then sexting with the victim when released from jail previously, has been sentenced to three more months behind bars. Zachary T. Oakden didn’t speak as a judge threatened to send him to prison if he commits more crimes.

Judge Brian Cannell said he was concerned with Oakden’s disregard to following court orders previously. He ordered him to serve 90 more days in jail and complete counseling.

Oakden was sentenced during in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; enticing a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony; and voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor.

In December, Cache County sheriff’s deputies uncovered a video showing Oakden hiding a camera inside a bathroom. He filmed the 16-year-old girl disrobing and taking a shower.

Deputies contacted Oakden at his home in Hyrum. They obtained a warrant to search his phone, and found nude images of at least 10 minors.

In February, deputies were contacted again by the mother of the teenage girl. She reported how Oakden, who had been released on bail, was texting her daughter. The messages were sexual in nature.

During Wednesday’s sentencing, the juvenile victim defended Oakden, explaining they wanted to have a relationship together. She said, he wasn’t really a bad person, he has just done some bad things.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said even though the victim wanted to have a relationship with Oakden, the defendant is an adult and took advantage of her. He explained that the crimes merited a prison sentence.

Oakden refused to comment or make any statement, and was seen sitting quietly during the hearing.

